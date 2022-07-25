Man killed by own vehicle at Bouquet Canyon identified

The man killed after being run over by his own vehicle in a traffic collision has been identified by officials at the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office.

Roberto Luna, 68, of Palmdale, was identified as the man who was killed after being ejected from his vehicle during a crash, at approximately 9 a.m. on July 12, near the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Bouquet Canyon Road.

Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, confirmed that the 68-year-old man had died hours after making it to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators said at the time of the incident that Luna was killed soon after law enforcement responded to a “traffic collision involving a pedestrian.”

“Upon arrival, deputies learned a male adult…had pulled into a local gas station,” Arriaga said a day after the collision. “As the male exited the vehicle to pump gas, the vehicle began to roll back.”

Luna re-entered the vehicle and attempted to brake. However, it is believed that he accidentally accelerated instead, reversing into oncoming traffic.

“The male’s vehicle was hit by an oncoming vehicle, and at some point ejected from the vehicle, which he was then ran over by his own vehicle,” said Arriaga. “The male was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.”

Firefighters and paramedics from the Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched at 9:14 a.m. and arrived on the scene at 9:21 a.m. One patient was transported via ambulance at 9:30 a.m., according to Fire Department spokesman Giovanni Sanchez.