National Ice Cream day a treat amid heat wave

Temperatures close to 100 degrees in the Santa Clarita Valley may have made the perfect conditions to celebrate National Ice Cream Day on Sunday.

At a Baskin-Robbins in Newhall, kids and their parents seemed excited to escape the summer heat for a scoop or two of the location’s 31 flavors.

Mario Ponce licks his chocolate chip flavored ice cream in a small cone while his girlfriend, Angel Cardoso, pays for the ice creams during National Ice Cream Day at the Baskin-Robbins on Lyons Avenue in Newhall, Calif., on Sunday, July 17, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

Izzy Manzoor, who’s part of the family that owns the location and helps out on busy days, said National Ice Cream Day is one of the busiest, but that people come in waves.

“Somewhat of a hit or miss, you have like periods or like nobody walks in for a good 15 to 20 minutes or whatever and then you get like a group of 20 to 30 people coming in all at once,” said Manzoor. “Not together but, like, everyone coming at the same time. So it’s a little tricky.”

As for what the most popular flavor of the day was? It was a bit of debate between him and another employee but strawberry and Oreo seemed to take the cake, this being because they’re the most common flavors for shakes, which seem to be more popular on hotter days, according to Manzoor.

Katelyn Healey, a Baskin-Robbins employee, holds a double scoop in a cone for a customer during National Ice Cream Day at the Baskin-Robbins on Lyons Avenue in Newhall, Calif., on Sunday, July 17, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

“Yeah, those are the top players,” said Manzoor. “Vanilla and all these other flavors do good, and then Oreo probably will be the top flavor.”

Manzoor said that, regardless of National Ice Cream Day, any day is a good day for ice cream.

“I mean, it’s a warm time. There’s no better time to enjoy ice cream than in the summer,” said Manzoor.

Nancy Train receives her double scoop in a cone from Katelyn Healey during National Ice Cream Day at the Baskin-Robbins on Lyons Avenue in Newhall, Calif., on Sunday, July 17, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal