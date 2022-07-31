One transported after crashing into pole, down embankment

One person was rescued after their vehicle crashed down an embankment at approximately 1 a.m. on Sunday near the Placerita Canyon off ramp on Highway 14, according to Supervisor Imy Velderrain with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Velderrain said the vehicle knocked a Southern California Edison pole down during the crash and that no one was trapped, but the person was transported. The extent of the person’s injuries was not known at the time of this publication.

This is a breaking news story and more information will be added as it becomes available.