Person airlifted from Canyon Country park

A person was airlifted from Canyon Country Park due to a medical emergency Wednesday afternoon.

The call was received at 4:38 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies responded by escorting the ambulance and shutting down the road surrounding Canyon Country Park.

Santa Clarita deputies and the ambulance headed down Skyline Ranch Road to Sierra Highway, then proceeded to Canyon Country Park on Soledad Canyon Road.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded with several engines and airlifted the person to a hospital via helicopter as of 5:10 p.m., according to Supervising Fire Dispatcher Ed Pickett.

According to fire dispatch radio traffic, it was a pediatric medical emergency, but Fire Department representatives were not able to confirm that information at the time of this publication.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.