Santa Clarita man arrested on suspicion of felony spousal assault

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies arrested a 35-year-old Santa Clarita man on suspicion of felony spousal assault on Sunday in Canyon Country.

According to a report from Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a report of domestic violence at around 6:15 p.m. in the 26700 block of Isabella Parkway.

“It was reported the victim’s ex-boyfriend physically assaulted her and took her cellphone,” Arriaga’s account read. “Deputies arrived on scene and learned the victim and suspect have previous history of domestic violence. At approximately 6:10 p.m., the victim saw the suspect arrive at her residence. As she attempted to call for law enforcement personnel, the suspect took the phone out of the victim’s hands. The suspect then pushed the victim down the stairs and continued to physically assault her.”

Arriaga told The Signal that deputies received a call a few minutes later about the assault. According to her report, the suspect fled before deputies showed up on the scene.

Upon their arrival, Arriaga said, they noticed the victim had sustained a minor injury and was evaluated by medical personnel. During this time, Arriaga added, deputies searched the area, but were unable to locate the suspect.

“At approximately 9 p.m.,” her report continued, “deputies received a call for service reporting the suspect was back at the residence, attempting to enter with a cane in hand. Deputies arrived on scene and detained a male matching the suspect description, later positively identified as the suspect.”

The suspect, Arriaga said, was arrested on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a cohabitant, grand theft — for allegedly taking the victim’s cell phone — violation of a previous domestic violence court order and dissuading a witness. Arriaga didn’t have more details on the latter charge and said the reporting officer wasn’t available to specify.

The suspect’s bail is set at $1,075,000. He remains in custody as of the publishing of this story.