Saugus High Marching Centurions to host preview performance on Friday

News release

The Saugus High Marching Centurions are scheduled to have a preview performance at Saugus High School from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday in the quad.

The Saugus High band and color guard will perform the school’s fight song, and some of their favorite songs, “Hey, Baby,” “Can’t Hold Us” and “All Star.”

“We’re preparing the freshmen and all the new members to learn how to march and body movement so they are equipped with the proper skills necessary to be able to march the show,” said Saugus High Band Director Bob Grigas. “We’ll do the classics, our fight song, alma mater, ‘Star Spangled Banner,’ we’ll do some pep tunes. There’ll be some features from the guard and the percussion section, just standard stuff that we usually do.”

The color guard has 21 members, its largest group in six years. There are nearly 90 members of the band.

“Something new to add, we’re getting new uniforms this year. After 12 years, 2010 was the last year we had new uniforms, 12 years ago, so now we’re getting new uniforms,” Grigas said. “It’s nicer because it’s going to match more of the Centurion style, theme of the school. Helmets, the uniform is going to be sleeker, more form-fitting and it’s going to look a lot more classy.”

The Saugus High Marching Centurions finished in sixth place in the 2021 Southern California Schools Band and Orchestra Association Division 4-A championships at Ramona High School in Riverside.

“We exceeded our expectations and we made sixth place,” Grigas said. “Because we did that in the division that we were in, which was a 4-A division, since we are in the same division again, I would like to go up one step higher. Top five.”

In addition, the Saugus High band and color guard won a sweepstakes award in the Music in Motion competition at Centennial High School in Bakersfield and won two sweepstakes awards at the field competition at Oxnard High School last year.