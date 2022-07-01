SCV Chamber launches Black Business Council

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced the launch of its new Black Business Council, which will work to inspire, empower and promote the economic growth and sustainability of Black businesses, entrepreneurs and professionals within the Santa Clarita Valley.

Di Thompson, longtime resident, local entrepreneur and Black business owner, will serve as the inaugural chair of the newly formed Black Business Council. Thompson is an independent Realtor with eXp Realty and a member of the SCV Chamber board of directors.

“As the Santa Clarita Valley grows and economically diversifies, it’s important to support the creation and growth of Black businesses to allow for wealth creation and economic empowerment opportunities in a growing facet of our community,” said Thompson. “In just the last several months, we’ve seen more Black businesses joining the SCV Chamber and growing their businesses, which shows the strength of our Black business community in the SCV.”

The goals of the Black Business Council are to amplify the efforts of Black-owned businesses; provide support, advocacy, awareness and consultation; eliminate barriers to opportunities; address issues unique to Black-owned businesses, professionals and their families; and encourage entrepreneurship, career opportunities and career development, and community engagement.

“For the last 18 months, the SCV Chamber leadership has reached out to individual Black-owned businesses and professionals to begin a dialog and establish relationships that laid the foundation for the creation of this new council,” said Ivan Volschenk, president and CEO of the SCV Chamber. “We are continuing our work to build a more diverse and inclusive business community which represents all businesses in the Santa Clarita Valley.”

Anyone who is interested in joining or finding out more information about the council can email [email protected]