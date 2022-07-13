SCV Rotary hosts collection weekend for Camp Pendleton Marines

Santa Clarita Valley Rotary is hosting a collection weekend for Camp Pendleton Marines on July 23 and 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

SCV Rotary is asking for donations for the children of the Marine families. The following items are requested for the families: dish sets; pots/pans; silverware; cups/glasses; diapers; baby toys; new car seats; cribs; lightly used sheets and towels, and gift cards for Walmart and/or Target.

The donation center will be located at Porsche Santa Clarita, 23645 Creekside Road, Valencia.