Thief reportedly snatches 26-inch gold chain from mall kiosk

A thief reportedly stole a gold chain valued at $980 from a kiosk at the Westfield Valencia Town Center at 1:20 p.m. Friday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man, approximately in his 20s, with black hair and brown eyes, according to Los Angeles County radio dispatch traffic. The suspect was reported to be wearing a green shirt and green pants.

The item in question is reportedly a 26-inch yellow gold chain.

The suspect fled from the scene on foot. Deputies were on the scene investigating Friday afternoon, according to Sgt. James Peterson of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

