Train strikes vehicle in Newhall

A train reportedly struck a vehicle in Newhall Monday evening, resulting in a response from both the L.A. County Fire Department and Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The collision was first reported at 6:31 p.m. near the intersection of Pine Street and Market Street, according to Supervisor Ed Pickett, a spokesman for the Fire Department.

“We have a Metrolink versus a single vehicle,” Pickett said.

Pickett added that first responders on the scene were treating at least one patient, but they had not been trapped inside the vehicle once the train had struck it. A person was later transported to the hospital.

The status of the patient remains unknown as of the publication of this story.

SCV Sheriff’s Station officials investigate the scene of train versus vehicle collision in Newhall. July 25, 2022. Chris Torres / The Signal

First responders work to medically transport someone from the scene of train versus vehicle collision in Newhall. July 25, 2022. Chris Torres / The Signal

In a statement released via their Antelope Valley Twitter account, Metrolink officials confirmed that the tracks between Sylmar and Newhall were closed due to Train 225 striking a vehicle on the tracks.

“AV Line 225 to Lancaster is stopped between Sylmar and Newhall due to striking a vehicle on the tracks,” read a tweet from Metrolink sent out at approximately 6:45 p.m. “Delays are unknown. Updates to follow.”

The vehicle, described as a newer model Honda Accord, appeared to have been struck on the driver’s side, flying 10-15 feet from the tracks and through a fence before crash landing, according to witnesses on the scene.

Traffic was delayed in the area as first responders worked to investigate the scene and clear it of the vehicle and any debris.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.