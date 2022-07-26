Two outbuildings catch fire in Agua Dulce

Two outside structures in Agua Dulce caught fire on Tuesday, however, officials from the L.A. County Fire Department extinguished the blazes within minutes of their arrival.

According to Giovanni Sanchez, a Fire Department spokesman, the two fires were reported at 1:52 p.m. on the 33000 block of Escondido Drive.

“It’s two outdoor buildings,” said Sanchez. “They were working fires.”

Although on the scene personnel were able to clarify that the reported structure fires were for outbuildings, or structures not attached to a main residence or building, further details on what exactly was on fire were not available as of the publication of this story.

At 2:21 p.m., firefighters declared knockdown on both fires, but said the blazes had resulted in significant damage to both buildings.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident. The cause of the two fires remains under investigation.

The incident was given the moniker #EscondidoIC.