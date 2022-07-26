Two outbuildings catch fire in Agua Dulce

Signal File Photo.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Two outside structures in Agua Dulce caught fire on Tuesday, however, officials from the L.A. County Fire Department extinguished the blazes within minutes of their arrival. 

According to Giovanni Sanchez, a Fire Department spokesman, the two fires were reported at 1:52 p.m. on the 33000 block of Escondido Drive.  

“It’s two outdoor buildings,” said Sanchez. “They were working fires.”  

Although on the scene personnel were able to clarify that the reported structure fires were for outbuildings, or structures not attached to a main residence or building, further details on what exactly was on fire were not available as of the publication of this story.  

At 2:21 p.m., firefighters declared knockdown on both fires, but said the blazes had resulted in significant damage to both buildings.  

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident. The cause of the two fires remains under investigation.  

The incident was given the moniker #EscondidoIC.  

Caleb Lunetta

Caleb Lunetta

Caleb Lunetta covers government, criminal justice, education and breaking news for The Signal. He joined in Nov. 2018 and previously worked as a supply chain engineer in Veterans Affairs hospitals. He is a graduate of Cal State University, Northridge and a proud College of the Canyons Model United Nations alumnus. Have a story tip? Message him on Twitter (@lunettcaleb) or at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS