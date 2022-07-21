Two-vehicle crash becomes three on Highway 14

Oscar Sol/For The Signal
Oscar Sol/For The Signal
A GMC truck hauling a trailer with a Bobcat overturned and came unattached southbound on Highway 14, just south of the Agua Dulce Canyon Road off-ramp, early Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol Newhall-area Office. 

The truck rested on its roof and blocked the HOV and No. 1 lane. The incident was reported at 6:56 a.m.  

According to Officer Josh Greengard, spokesman for the Newhall CHP office, a red truck caused a secondary collision upon CHP’s investigation of the first traffic collision, making it a three-vehicle collision.  

The HOV and No. 1 lane were closed for approximately one hour for investigation and vehicle recovery, according to Greengard.  

No known injuries were reported at the time of this publication.  

Rylee Holwager

