Westridge Parkway set to open Monday

The extension of Westridge Parkway is set to open on Monday, giving westside commuters a new direct connection to a number of local residences, schools and businesses, according to officials.

At a little less than a mile, the extension offers a direct connection between Magic Mountain Parkway and Valencia Boulevard.

Officials from FivePoint Holdings LLC — the company building the 21,500-home planned Valencia community in the area — said they had developed the new stretch of road in order to service not only new residents in their Valencia community, but also those in surrounding communities and attending nearby schools.

The opening of Westridge Parkway coincides with the 2022-23 school year at three neighboring schools and will offer an alternate route to access Oak Hills Elementary School, Rancho Pico Junior High School and West Ranch High School.

Construction on the road extension began in early 2019, and was completed toward the end of June.

California Highway Patrol officers, according to FivePoint officials, plan to maintain a presence on Westridge Parkway at the outset of the road opening, particularly as neighboring schools start their new school year.