Adoption fees waived/reduced at Castaic shelter through Wednesday

Clear the Shelters partners with the Los Angeles County Castaic Animal Care Center to waive and reduce adoption fees for the month of August — so Wednesday is the final day to take advantage of the fee reductions.

Clear the Shelter is an annual and nationwide pet adoption campaign by NBCUniversal Local.

Up until Aug. 31, adoption fees at the care center will be fully waived for cats and reduced to $20 for dogs. This includes adoption, microchip, spay/neuter and vaccinations. Additional fees may apply.

The care center is open from 2 to 5 p.m. daily, except on Wednesdays when it is open from 2 to 7 p.m. Appointments can be scheduled at animalcare.lacounty.gov. Appointments are not required for visitation, except on Wednesdays.

To contact the Los Angeles County Castaic Animal Care Center, email [email protected] or call 661-257-3191. For more information on Clear the Shelters, visit ClearTheShelters.com.

