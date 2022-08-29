Adoption fees waived/reduced at Castaic shelter through Wednesday

2016 FILE ART_This six-week-old tortoiseshell kitten at the Los Angeles County Animal Care Center in Castaic. 073016 DAN WATSON
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Clear the Shelters partners with the Los Angeles County Castaic Animal Care Center to waive and reduce adoption fees for the month of August — so Wednesday is the final day to take advantage of the fee reductions. 

Clear the Shelter is an annual and nationwide pet adoption campaign by NBCUniversal Local. 

Up until Aug. 31, adoption fees at the care center will be fully waived for cats and reduced to $20 for dogs. This includes adoption, microchip, spay/neuter and vaccinations. Additional fees may apply.  

The care center is open from 2 to 5 p.m. daily, except on Wednesdays when it is open from 2 to 7 p.m. Appointments can be scheduled at animalcare.lacounty.gov. Appointments are not required for visitation, except on Wednesdays.  

To contact the Los Angeles County Castaic Animal Care Center, email [email protected] or call 661-257-3191. For more information on Clear the Shelters, visit ClearTheShelters.com 

-30- 

Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS