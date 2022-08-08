Armed robbery reported at Stevenson Ranch gas station

An armed robbery involving a semiautomatic handgun was reported at a gas station in Stevenson Ranch on Monday, according to law enforcement officials.  

The robbery reportedly involved the theft of approximately $75 from a gas station on Chiquella Lane at approximately 2 p.m. 

The suspect — described as a white man in his early 20s, wearing a black hoodie and black pants — is believed to have left the scene on foot.  

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident. The suspect remained at large as of the publication of this story.  

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.  

Caleb Lunetta covers government, criminal justice, education and breaking news for The Signal. He joined in Nov. 2018 and previously worked as a supply chain engineer in Veterans Affairs hospitals. He is a graduate of Cal State University, Northridge and a proud College of the Canyons Model United Nations alumnus. Have a story tip? Message him on Twitter (@lunettcaleb) or at [email protected]

