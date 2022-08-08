Armed robbery reported at Stevenson Ranch gas station

An armed robbery involving a semiautomatic handgun was reported at a gas station in Stevenson Ranch on Monday, according to law enforcement officials.

The robbery reportedly involved the theft of approximately $75 from a gas station on Chiquella Lane at approximately 2 p.m.

The suspect — described as a white man in his early 20s, wearing a black hoodie and black pants — is believed to have left the scene on foot.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident. The suspect remained at large as of the publication of this story.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.