Brush fire breaks out in Acton

A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene.
FILE PHOTO A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
A brush fire broke out in Acton Tuesday afternoon, with a coalition of law enforcement and L.A. County Fire Department officials being dispatched to the scene.  

The fire was reported at approximately 2:40 p.m. near the northbound side of Highway 14, just south of Red Rover Mine Road, according to Fire Department officials.  

“It’s a working fire with a moderate rate of spread,” said Esteban Benitez, spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department. He added that the fire was approximately one-quarter-acre in size.  

No injuries were reported as of the publication of this story, and no structures had been threatened, Benitez said.   

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.  

Caleb Lunetta

