Canyon Country man arrested on suspicion of domestic violence

A Canyon Country man was arrested on suspicion of domestic abuse and leaving his wife with minor injuries on Friday, according to law enforcement.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies received a call for service regarding a possible domestic violence incident on the 32500 block of Eagleset Avenue in Canyon Country, Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station, wrote in an email.

Upon arrival, deputies learned the suspect and his wife had an argument, which led to the suspect physically assaulting her. The suspect inflicted minor injuries to the woman, and she declined medical attention, Arriaga added.

The suspect was arrested at the scene on suspicion of felony domestic violence, according to Arriaga.

He was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and his bail was set at $50,000, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department booking logs.

The man was released later that day on bond, Arriaga added.