Choral singing group for older adults ushers in fall season

News release

Santa Clarita-area older adults who love to sing can power up their voices this fall with the Encore Chorale of Santa Clarita at Newhall Church of the Nazarene. What was once an affiliate of Encore Creativity for Older Adults, the nation’s largest choral organization for adults over 55, is now an official program of the Annapolis, Maryland, nonprofit that is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year.

No auditions are necessary. Encore’s mission is to provide an accessible arts education and performance opportunities for older adults regardless of ability or experience. Encore Chorale of Santa Clarita will sing a fun and eclectic mix of music in many styles and from many different eras under the direction of conductor Alex Nizzoli, a pianist, teacher and singer in the Los Angeles area.

Nizzoli works with both the musical theater and choral departments of College of the Canyons and leads the music department at St. Euphrasia School in Granada Hills, where he sings with the choir and is an accompanist for mass each weekend.

Registration is open now for the 12-week program of singing that begins Sept. 9. Encore Chorale of Santa Clarita will meet at Newhall Church of the Nazarene, 23857 The Old Road in Newhall, on Fridays from 4 to 6 p.m. The program will culminate in a holiday concert that is free and open to the public.

Tuition is $190 per person for the 12-week session. Encore Chorale of Santa Clarita will follow all city, state and federal COVID-19 guidelines. For more information and registration, visit www.encorecreativity.org or call 301-261-5747.