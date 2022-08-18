College Briefs: Aug. 18, 2022

Mudgett makes dean’s list, all-academic volleyball team

Saugus alumnus Cameron Mudgett was named to the dean’s list for 2021-2022 and the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference 2022 All-Academic Team for men’s volleyball at Cardinal Stritch University In Wisconsin.

The dean’s list is comprised of a select group of students who have carried at least 12 credits and achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or above during a semester.

Cardinal Stritch University is a private Roman Catholic university in Wisconsin located next to the Great Lake of Michigan.

Valencia resident graduates from University of Central Oklahoma

Valencia resident Mackenna Warren graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma with a bachelor of science degree in nursing as a part of the spring 2022 class, which included 1,351 students from throughout Oklahoma, the country and world.

Central prides itself as a smart investment for success, preparing future leaders in an opportunity-rich environment, with access to more than 200 student organizations and the internship, employment, entertainment and cultural offerings of the rapidly growing Oklahoma City metropolitan area.

Founded in 1890, Central connects its students to 119 undergraduate areas of study and 80 graduate majors from its main campus in Edmond and facilities throughout the metro area. The university is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools.