Deputies: Man lied after saying rifle was pulled on him during fight

A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly lied to deputies, saying that during a fight another man pulled a rifle on him in Newhall, according to law enforcement officials.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the arrest stems from deputies responding to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon call on the 20300 block of Newhall Avenue.

“It was reported a male Hispanic adult from nearby property pointed a rifle at another male,” said Arriaga. “Upon arrival, deputies learned two men were involved in a physical altercation, in which a caller depicted a rifle was involved.”

However, during their investigation, deputies say they learned the man lied about the use of the rifle.

“The male was ultimately arrested for (making a) false report of an emergency,” said Arriaga. “He was booked at the SCV Sheriff’s Station and subsequently released on citation to appear in court at a later date.”