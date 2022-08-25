Deputies: Two detained after 550 gallons of suspected stolen diesel found

Two men were detained on Thursday near the intersection of Ruether Avenue and Golden Triangle Road in Canyon Country after deputies found approximately 550 gallons of suspected stolen diesel fuel, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station.

Arriaga wrote in an email that deputies with the Special Assignment Team were patrolling in Canyon Country when they saw a vehicle suspected to have stolen license plates and tags. During the traffic stop, deputies also suspected the vehicle itself to be stolen as well.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies found meth, tools associated with theft, an electronic pump suspected to be used to siphon fuel, and two large containers that held the diesel fuel, according to Arriaga.

The two suspects, a 46-year-old man a 32-year-old man, both of Los Angeles, were arrested on suspicion of taking a vehicle without owner’s consent, grand theft, possession of a controlled substance, possession of burglary tools and more. They were booked into the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and remain in custody at the time of this publication.

Henry Narvaez, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said the Health Hazardous Materials Division arrived on the scene to properly dispose of the fuel.