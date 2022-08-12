Deputy-involved fight reported in Valencia

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department seal. File Photo
A deputy-involved fight was reported in Valencia on Thursday, prompting a response from additional law enforcement as well as members of the L.A. County Fire Department.  

The fight was reported at approximately 5:42 p.m. near the intersection of Magic Mountain Parkway and Valencia Boulevard, according to officials.  

Sgt. Gillespie at the SCV Sheriff’s Station Watch Commander Office confirmed at approximately 6:15 p.m. that deputies had been called to the reported fight and they were investigating. However, no further information was available as of the publication of this story.  

Supervisor Imy Velderrain, a spokeswoman for the Fire Department, confirmed they had been called to the scene of the incident for a deputy-involved medical emergency, but no transports to the hospital had been reported. 

The cause of the matter remains under investigation, Gillespie said.  

