Deputy-involved fight reported in Valencia

A deputy-involved fight was reported in Valencia on Thursday, prompting a response from additional law enforcement as well as members of the L.A. County Fire Department.

The fight was reported at approximately 5:42 p.m. near the intersection of Magic Mountain Parkway and Valencia Boulevard, according to officials.

Sgt. Gillespie at the SCV Sheriff’s Station Watch Commander Office confirmed at approximately 6:15 p.m. that deputies had been called to the reported fight and they were investigating. However, no further information was available as of the publication of this story.

Supervisor Imy Velderrain, a spokeswoman for the Fire Department, confirmed they had been called to the scene of the incident for a deputy-involved medical emergency, but no transports to the hospital had been reported.

The cause of the matter remains under investigation, Gillespie said.