A dog attacked and killed its owner on Gelding Road in Castaic on Friday, according to Lt. Dan Wolanski, watch commander for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Wolanski confirmed the incident occurred around 4 p.m. and Investigator Parraz, with the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, said the victim was 62-year-old Robert Stevens.

There is no further information at the time of this publication. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.