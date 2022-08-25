Elks to host car and bike show Sept. 10

News release

The Elks Lodge is sponsoring a Car and Bike Show Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and invites the community to join the event for a judged show, trophies and door prizes.

Classic, custom and muscle cars, plus classy motorcycles, will be on display for viewing. The CATCH 22 Band will provide country, classic rock and oldies music. Food booths will be available. Pastries, coffee and bake sale start at 8 a.m. Hot Dogs served from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and tri-tip sandwiches available from noon to 3 p.m.

The event also includes a judged chili cook-off with chili tasting for all at noon. Boutique vendors offer items for purchase. Trophies will be handed out for cars, motorcycles and chili.

The Elks organization is a national fraternal order with more than 1,900 lodges and approximately a million members across the country. Elk members help veterans, disabled children, Scouting, scholarships and more wherever charity, justice, brotherly love and fidelity are needed.

Elk Lodges are places where neighbors come together, families share meals, and children grow up. Elks invest in their communities through programs that help children grow up healthy and drug-free, meet the needs of today’s veterans, and improve the quality of life.

Event proceeds go to support the Elks charitable programs and projects.

The Santa Clarita Elks Lodge is located at 17766 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita. For information, contact Shelly at 661-310-4423 or [email protected]