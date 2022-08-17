Family Promise to host golf tournament Oct. 24

News release

Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley is scheduled to hold its Third Annual Golf Tournament at noon on Monday, Oct. 24, at the Sand Canyon Country Club.

The event is open to the public and all proceeds will go directly to support the Family Promise’s programs to assist families that are homeless and at risk of becoming homeless.

Family Promise has been in operation in the Santa Clarita Valley since 2011 and provides local children and their parents with shelter in motels and their transitional house, supplies, support and case management to find employment, housing and social services. They partner with local businesses, faith communities, nonprofits, and schools to assist these families 365 days a year.

Sponsorship opportunities range from $250 to $8,000. Every $1,000 sponsorship includes one golfer. Foursomes are $700, singles are $200.

“Community support is vital to Family Promise and this event provides many ways for local businesses and golfers to get involved,” said a statement issued by the organization. “Win a new car on the hole-in-one hole or hole out on the final hole to win $1 million in cash.”

For more information about sponsorships or to golf, visit familypromisescv.redpodium.com/golf-tournament-october-24-2022 or email Roché Vermaak at [email protected]

Golf includes all food, drinks, cigars and dinner.

More information on Family Promise is available at www.FamilyPromiseSCV.org.