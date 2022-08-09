Firefighters called to traffic collision in Valencia Industrial Center

A head-on collision involving multiple vehicles was reported Tuesday afternoon in the Valencia Industrial Center, according to first responders.

The collision between at least four vehicles resulted in one person being trapped and needing assistance from first responders to be removed from the car.

“It was a head-on traffic collision with two work trucks and two other vehicles,” said Craig Little, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department. “There’s a confirmed entrapment.”

No patients have been transported to the hospital as of the publication of this story.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.