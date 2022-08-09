Firefighters called to traffic collision in Valencia Industrial Center

Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A head-on collision involving multiple vehicles was reported Tuesday afternoon in the Valencia Industrial Center, according to first responders. 

The collision between at least four vehicles resulted in one person being trapped and needing assistance from first responders to be removed from the car.  

“It was a head-on traffic collision with two work trucks and two other vehicles,” said Craig Little, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department. “There’s a confirmed entrapment.”  

No patients have been transported to the hospital as of the publication of this story. 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.  

Caleb Lunetta

Caleb Lunetta

Caleb Lunetta covers government, criminal justice, education and breaking news for The Signal. He joined in Nov. 2018 and previously worked as a supply chain engineer in Veterans Affairs hospitals. He is a graduate of Cal State University, Northridge and a proud College of the Canyons Model United Nations alumnus. Have a story tip? Message him on Twitter (@lunettcaleb) or at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS