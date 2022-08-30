Garbage truck catches fire in Saugus

A garbage truck caught fire in Saugus on Tuesday morning, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

According to Henry Narvaez, spokesman for the Fire Department, the department received a call regarding a large vehicle fire on Plum Canyon Road and Bouquet Canyon Road.

Firefighters were dispatched at 11:18 a.m. Upon arrival, the vehicle was identified as a garbage truck, according to Narvaez.

Dan Watson/The Signal

As of the time of this publication, two units are on the scene. The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time and is under investigation, according to Narvaez.

No injuries or threats to nearby structures were reported at the time of this publication.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.