Hart board to roll out strategic plan, One Hart awards

The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board is slated to discuss its strategic plan and introduce the new One Hart awards Wednesday.

According to the governing board’s agenda, Superintendent Mike Kuhlman will provide an information update to members of the board on how the district will roll out its strategic plan.

The strategic plan describes goals the district wants to achieve and the means on how it will do it. The plan will focus on community and preparing “every student for all the opportunities they will encounter in the future,” according to the agenda.

The plan notes a focus of improving or including certain services or programs in five areas, which include student learning, safety and wellness, access and equity, finances and communication.

Kuhlman’s presentation will also include information on how the district staff created the strategic plan including a description of community input sessions, the writing process and a longer explanation of the purpose of the plan.

Under the plan, the district will look to build and instill four core values including community, caring, courage and creativity. According to Kuhlman, these core values were solidified by the governing board when the strategic plan was adopted in June.

“To ensure that, we are encouraging, highlighting and celebrating [these core values], we’ve created a special medallion,” Kuhlman said.

The medallion, or One Hart award, is analogous to a challenge coin of the military, he described.

“What’s going to happen with these awards is each of our site principals has been given a limited number of these medallions and they, throughout the course of the year, are going to be selecting a student, site member, a parent or a community member, to be celebrated and honored as exemplifying one of the core values of the Hart district.”

“We are trying to sort of shape and build the culture by encouraging people to exemplify community, caring, courage or creativity.”

District staff are set to implement the strategic plan through the 2022-2027 school years.

The regular meeting for the Hart district governing board is slated to begin at 7 p.m. in the district office, located at 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway.