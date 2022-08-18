Hart Show Choir raises funds for program

Hart High School’s show choir has started a GoFundMe to raise money for its program.
Hart’s show choir performs in school concerts, local community events and choral competitions in Southern California with its 70-plus students. The money raised through GoFundMe will go toward the choir’s competitions, travel expenses, set designs, performance lighting, costumes and more.
Their current goal is to raise $25,000 and they have raised $380 at the time of this publication.
Those wishing to donate to the Hart show choir can donate through GoFundMe at bit.ly/3bZM2gA.