Hart Show Choir raises funds for program

Hart High School’s show choir has started a GoFundMe to raise money for its program.

Hart’s show choir performs in school concerts, local community events and choral competitions in Southern California with its 70-plus students. The money raised through GoFundMe will go toward the choir’s competitions, travel expenses, set designs, performance lighting, costumes and more.

Hart Sound Vibes Last Comp 2022 SCVA WandaVision courtesy of Hart Show Choir’s GoFundMe.

Their current goal is to raise $25,000 and they have raised $380 at the time of this publication.

Those wishing to donate to the Hart show choir can donate through GoFundMe at bit.ly/3bZM2gA.