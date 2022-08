By Justin Vigil-Zuniga

Signal Sports Writer

Heat waves predicted to be as high as 113 degrees in parts of the Southland have postponed dozens of high school games this week.

Girls’ tennis, golf and even volleyball all saw matches canceled after Tuesday with new game dates yet to be determined.

No football games have been canceled yet for the upcoming weekend with five games slated in the SCV.

The high heat will continue into next week before dropping back into highs in the 90s.