Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital to host cancer screening symposium

News release

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is hosting “Let’s Get Back to Screening!” a symposium for medical professionals and members of the public that will focus on the importance of early cancer detection.

The symposium is scheduled to be held on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Henry Mayo Center on the hospital campus.

“Primary care physicians normally counsel patients about cancer screenings,” said Dr. May Lin Tao, director of the Henry Mayo and Keck Medicine of US joint Cancer Services Program. “Screening guidelines are updated regularly and it’s challenging to stay informed on all the updates. This symposium will provide up-to-date screening guidelines and help primary care physicians identify high-risk patients.

“This will also be an excellent opportunity for members of our community to learn about cancer screenings so they can advocate for their own care.”

The symposium will include talks on genetics counseling and testing, and breast, lung and colorectal cancer screenings. “We are fortunate to have expert speakers who lead cancer detection services on the Henry Mayo campus,” Tao said.

Medical professionals who attend the symposium can earn Continuing Medical Education credits under the auspices of Keck School of Medicine of USC. The Keck School of Medicine of USC is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education to provide continuing medical education for physicians.

Attendees can register for the forum at henrymayo.com/backtoscreening or by sending an e-mail to [email protected]