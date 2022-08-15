Hiker pronounced dead in Towsley Canyon

A hiker was pronounced dead in Towsley Canyon on Monday, according to law enforcement officials.

The call regarding the deceased man was received at approximately 10 a.m. near the intersection of Towsley Canyon Road and The Old Road.

“At approximately 10 a.m. a call for service was received indicating a male adult was found unconscious and not breathing at the top of a small loop on a trail on the 24300 block of The Old Road in Newhall,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Soon after the original call went out, SCV Sheriff’s deputies and L.A. County Fire Department arrived on the scene.

“The male has been pronounced deceased,” said Arriaga. “The investigation remains ongoing.”

Giovanni Sanchez, a spokesman for L.A. County Fire, confirmed that they had been dispatched to the scene but no transports were made to the hospital as of the publication of this story. No other injuries were reported as a result of the incident.