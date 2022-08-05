HMNH receives American Heart Association stroke quality achievement award

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s Gold Plus, Get With The Guidelines stroke quality achievement award for the 10th year in a row.

The award is given to those who show commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, ultimately leading to more lives saved and reduced disability

Each year, the program participants qualify for the award by demonstrating how their organization has committed to providing quality care for stroke patients.

“Henry Mayo is committed to improving patient care by adhering to the latest treatment guidelines,” said Evelyn Ku, RN, vice president and chief nursing officer for HMNH. “Get With The Guidelines makes it easier for our teams to put proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis, which studies show can help patients recover better. The end goal is to ensure more people in the Santa Clarita Valley can experience longer, healthier lives.”

Henry Mayo also received the American Heart Association’s Target: Type 2 Honor Roll award. Target: Type 2 Diabetes aims to ensure patients with Type 2 diabetes, who might be at higher risk for complications, receive the most up-to-date, evidence-based care when hospitalized due to stroke.