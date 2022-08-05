How To Not Suck At Role Playing Games

Role-playing games are pretty fun and all, but they are not for everyone. Some people prefer playing games that are not massive and can be ended quickly. For instance, FPS games like the Call of Duty series feature campaigns that can be completed within a few days. On the other hand, it can take you weeks to complete an RPG game.

There are a plethora of RPGs out there, such as World of Warcraft, Black Desert Online, and many more. Speaking of WoW, make sure to check out how to buy WoW Classic TBC Gold if you don’t have much of this in-game currency.

We also saw the release of Elden Ring this year, which instantly became one of the most popular and best-selling RPG games of all time. This is because the game allows players to explore a massive open-world environment where they can fight unique and strong enemies.

Today, we are going to talk about how to not suck at RPGs, and what steps you can take to become a better player.

Make Time For The Game

You need to understand that role-playing games are massive, and you will need to invest a lot of time in them. I mean, if you’re playing the game for only an hour every day, how can you expect to enjoy it? Therefore, make sure you are not making the mistake of not taking out proper time for it every day.

Therefore, make sure that you are prepared to invest a lot of your time into the video game, as you won’t be able to enjoy it otherwise. Take Elden Ring for an example. The game has multiple regions for you to explore, where you can fight many bosses. It can take you a lot of time to complete each region.

Keep Track of Your Mistakes

You need to keep a track of all the mistakes you’ve been making in the game. If you keep on making mistakes without realizing them, you won’t be able to improve your gameplay.

Therefore, whenever you make a mistake, make sure to write it down on a notepad or something, and try not to repeat it the next time. It can be anything from fighting an enemy that is way out of your league or spending in-game currency on stuff that you didn’t really need. After you have written down a lot of them, you’ll notice that your gameplay will be improved.

Don’t Shy Away From Asking For Help

A lot of players often make the mistake of not asking their friends for help. If you have a group of friends who play the same RPG as you and are better at it, there is no shame in asking them for help. You can ask them to teach you stuff and help you explore more parts of the game.

This does not make you a weak player as every master was once a disaster. Playing with friends who are better than you at the game will help you quickly learn a lot of stuff that might have taken you weeks if you played alone.

You can also join different communities of the game on Facebook or Discord. There, you’ll find a great number of players who will be more than willing to help you as much as they can.

Don’t Choose The Wrong Class

At the beginning of most RPGs, you will get the option to choose a class for your character. Each game has a couple of options for you to choose from, and you need to pick the class carefully.

Now, when it comes to choosing a class, most players have only one goal; that is to choose the best-looking class. They tend to choose the one that shines among the rest, but only in terms of looks. They don’t care about the kind of stats offered by that class, and they don’t even pay attention to whether the abilities offered by that class suit their playstyle or not. Therefore, don’t follow in their footsteps and do your research about each class before making a decision.

Take A Break From Main Activities

Finally, make sure you’re taking time to enjoy everything in the game. If you ever get bored with main quests or side quests, you can always participate in other activities. For instance, in Black Desert Online, you can do farming and decorate your house. Such stuff helps you relax and allows you to take a small break from all the chaos.

Conclusion

There you have it. As you can see, there are multiple factors that contribute to you sucking at video games. However, the quicker you learn about them, the quicker you become better at such games. But whatever happens, don’t stress yourself a lot as video games are here to make you happy, not mad.