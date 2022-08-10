How to Save Your Smile? Reversing Receding Gums!

Many people dread the thought of their gums receding. It can be quite a traumatic experience, both emotionally and physically.

Not to mention, it can also be quite costly to fix. But did you know that there are some things you can do to help prevent your gums from receding?

Read on more about how to reverse receding gums and save your smile!

Gum Recession

Gum recession occurs when the protective enamel around teeth is lost due to plaque buildup. This can cause sensitive teeth and lead to tooth loss if left untreated.

Fortunately, it is possible to treat gum recession so that it does not progress further or worsen.

What causes gum recession?

Gum recession can be a result of poor oral hygiene. Brushing too hard, using a hard-bristled toothbrush, or not flossing can all lead to gum recession.

Gum disease is another common cause of receding gums. Genetics can also play a role, as some people are more prone to gum recession than others. Some studies have linked stress and smoking to gum recession, but these findings are inconclusive.

In general, it’s difficult to know for sure what causes your case of gum recession without seeing your dentist. You can quickly stop the problem from getting worse. It would help if you brushed frequently and adequately (most dentists recommend brushing at least twice daily).

You should also brush just one side of your mouth at a time so that you don’t spread bacteria from one side of your mouth to the other.

Be sure not to use too much pressure when brushing; be gentle with the bristles, so they don’t push back against the roots of your teeth.

Gum Recession Prevention Tips!

Receding gums can be a real problem, not just for your oral health but also for your self-confidence. You can do a few things to stop the progression of gum disease and even reverse the damage that’s been done. Here are seven tips for you to save your smile.

Avoid tobacco use. Smoking is a major cause of gum recession, so quitting is essential for maintaining healthy gums.

Controlling diabetes. Diabetic people are more likely to develop gum disease, which can lead to tooth loss.

Use an electric toothbrush. Studies show that electric toothbrushes work better at preventing gum disease than manual toothbrushes.

It is recommended to floss at least once a day to remove plaque that cannot be removed by brushing alone. This will maintain healthy gum tissue and improve overall oral health.

Visit your dentist regularly. Regular cleanings and checkups will help your dentist spot any problems early on and help you keep your gums healthy.

Eat a healthy diet.