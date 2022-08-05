Juvenile on the loose

Under the cloak of night, footage of a mountain lion roaming in Newhall was captured by home surveillance cameras.

Newhall resident William Suseorf said the creature was right in his backyard. Suseorf, who lives in the area near Hart Park, believes the mountain lion was roaming the area looking for water.

In the 30 years Suseorf has lived in his home, he has never had a mountain lion come visit – coyotes, bobcats and other animals are common, but a mountain lion was a rare treat to see.

From the footage and pictures Suseorf’s neighbors took of the animal, he thinks the mountain lion looks juvenile, possibly a year old. The images of the mountain lion were taken early in the morning, he said, otherwise the creature would have fled if it noticed anyone or heard noises.

The mountain lion didn’t pose any threats, Suseorf said. The creature will hopefully find its way back home – into the wilderness after crossing Interstate 5 or Highway 14 when there’s little to no vehicle traffic, he added.

Officials from the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control did not respond to requests for comment regarding the possible mountain lion sighting in Newhall.