Local resident sworn in as CHP officer

News release

Freddie A. De La Cerda, of Santa Clarita, has successfully completed cadet training at the California Highway Patrol Academy. He is assigned to duty at the CHP’s Altadena Area office.

De La Cerda graduated from Bishop Alemany High School in Mission Hills in 2011. After high school, he earned a bachelor of science degree in business management from California State University, San Bernardino. Prior to attending the CHP Academy, De La Cerda worked as an emergency medical technician for PRN Ambulance in Mission Hills.

At the CHP Academy, cadet training starts with nobility in policing, leadership, professionalism and ethics, and cultural diversity. Cadets receive instruction on mental illness response and crisis intervention techniques. The training covers vehicle patrol, crash investigation, first aid, and the apprehension of suspected violators, including drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The cadets receive training in traffic control, report writing, recovery of stolen vehicles, assisting the motoring public, issuing citations, emergency scene management, and knowledge of the California vehicle code, penal code, and health and safety code.