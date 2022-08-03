Local student selected for Television Academy Foundation internship

Local student Violet Garner was one of 40 selected for the Summer 2022 Television Academy Foundation Internship program.

The foundation’s annual internship program provides eight-week paid internships at Hollywood studios and production companies for college students nationwide.

“It is an honor to be selected for this internship with the Television Academy Foundation,” said Garner. “I hope to use it as an opportunity to learn as much as possible, network with professional and my peers alike, as well as contribute to the field that I am placed in. I know it will be a great experience to begin my career and I am extremely grateful to the Television Academy members that considered and accepted my application.”

Garner is a first-generation college student of American Indian/Alaska Native descent. She graduated in the spring of 2022 from California State University, Long Beach, majoring in psychology and minoring in film and electronic arts.

“I have been inspired and motivated to seek a career in television to increase diversity and inclusion both on and off screen,” said Garner. “This has been especially fueled by Indigenous creators, such as Taika Waititi (executive producer of the Hulu series ‘Reservation Dogs’), who have aided in creating further demand for normalizing representations. I hope to contribute to this growth throughout my career, with an emphasis on Native communities.”

She was selected by Television Academy members for the foundation’s diversity and inclusion unscripted internship program. This program provides full-time internships in unscripted/reality television to students from low-income backgrounds who are attending a Southern California college or university.

Garner will be interning remotely this summer in the development and casting departments at High Noon Entertainment. The production company has produced TV programs such as “Fixer Upper,” “Cake Boss” and the “Food Network Challenge.”