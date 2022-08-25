Local students invited to free theater workshop

News release

Raising the Curtain Foundation invites all Santa Clarita Valley students in grades 4-6 to participate in a free theater workshop on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts. Students will get hands-on experience in putting on a show with sessions on directing, blocking, set design, props, costumes, hair and makeup, lighting, and sound.

The foundation has presented two similar events in the past year and is looking to build on its success in giving every student interested in the performing arts a chance to get some behind-the-scenes knowledge.

“Raising the Curtain is so excited to be hosting ‘A Celebration of the Performing Arts’ again this fall,” said Kim Pearlman, the foundation’s president. “This is our third event and they just keep getting better. This fall, our hands-on workshops will be targeting grades 4-6. These kids are so ready for more advanced experiences that we are thrilled to provide. We are honored to be able to educate the SCV youth about all the creative aspects of theater.”

Admission is free, but tickets must be reserved by visiting www.eventbrite.com/e/a-celebration-of-the-performing-arts-tickets-394887889307.

Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and sessions will begin promptly at 10 a.m. Sessions will be taught by local volunteers with many years of theatrical experience, from community playhouses to professional stages. The workshops will follow the progression of one specific show and illustrate the many elements required to get from the first crew meeting to opening night.

Participants who complete the series will receive a small gift and instructors will be available for followup questions. Parents are welcome and encouraged to accompany their children during the workshops.

Events such as these fulfill the missions of both Raising the Curtain Foundation and the Newhall

Family Theatre by educating the community about the arts while encouraging their involvement and support.

The Newhall Family Theatre is part of the campus of Newhall Elementary School (24607 Walnut St., Newhall) and is a performance space available for local groups and production companies to rent for shows, lectures, plays and musicals and events open to the community. Raising the Curtain Foundation supports and enhances the Newhall Family Theatre as an inclusive performance venue for members of the community, artists, students, and educators. For more information, visit www.raisingthecurtainfoundation.org.