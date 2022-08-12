Man arrested on suspicion of drunkenly fighting with deputies

A man was arrested Thursday after he reportedly fought with deputies while drunk, resulting in at least one member of law enforcement receiving injuries.

The arrest stems from a report received by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station of an “unconscious person” at approximately 5:40 p.m. near the intersection of Valencia Boulevard and Magic Mountain Parkway.

“Deputies responded to a ‘person not breathing’ call for service,” said Lt. Richard O’Neal of the station’s watch commander’s office. “When they arrived, they found a very intoxicated male who resisted arrest.”

According to O’Neal, the man continued to struggle with deputies, even as they were attempting to place him into the back of one of their patrol vehicles. The man reportedly, in addition to injuring at least one deputy during the fight, began kicking the rear-quarter panel of the vehicle, damaging it.

Ultimately, deputies were able to detain the man and the injured deputy was given care on the scene.

The arrested man was taken to the hospital where he was then medically cleared to be booked into the station, according to O’Neal.