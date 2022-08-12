Man arrested on suspicion of drunkenly fighting with deputies

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A man was arrested Thursday after he reportedly fought with deputies while drunk, resulting in at least one member of law enforcement receiving injuries.  

The arrest stems from a report received by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station of an “unconscious person” at approximately 5:40 p.m. near the intersection of Valencia Boulevard and Magic Mountain Parkway.  

“Deputies responded to a ‘person not breathing’ call for service,” said Lt. Richard O’Neal of the station’s watch commander’s office. “When they arrived, they found a very intoxicated male who resisted arrest.”  

According to O’Neal, the man continued to struggle with deputies, even as they were attempting to place him into the back of one of their patrol vehicles. The man reportedly, in addition to injuring at least one deputy during the fight, began kicking the rear-quarter panel of the vehicle, damaging it.   

Ultimately, deputies were able to detain the man and the injured deputy was given care on the scene.  

The arrested man was taken to the hospital where he was then medically cleared to be booked into the station, according to O’Neal.  

Caleb Lunetta

Caleb Lunetta

Caleb Lunetta covers government, criminal justice, education and breaking news for The Signal. He joined in Nov. 2018 and previously worked as a supply chain engineer in Veterans Affairs hospitals. He is a graduate of Cal State University, Northridge and a proud College of the Canyons Model United Nations alumnus. Have a story tip? Message him on Twitter (@lunettcaleb) or at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS