Man arrested on suspicion of possessing stolen handgun, meth

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
A man was arrested on Friday after deputies say they found him in possession of not only methamphetamine, but a stolen handgun as well, according to law enforcement officials.  

The arrest stems from deputies patrolling on the 31500 block of Castaic Road when they contacted a man who was under active probation, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.  

“During a probation compliance search of the male and his vehicle, the deputy located a loaded firearm identified to be stolen, as well as a baggie of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia,” said Arriaga. “He was arrested for possession of narcotics with a loaded firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, among several other weapons and narcotics-related charges.” 

He was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and remained in custody as of Monday afternoon.  

Caleb Lunetta

Caleb Lunetta covers government, criminal justice, education and breaking news for The Signal. He joined in Nov. 2018 and previously worked as a supply chain engineer in Veterans Affairs hospitals. He is a graduate of Cal State University, Northridge and a proud College of the Canyons Model United Nations alumnus. Have a story tip? Message him on Twitter (@lunettcaleb) or at [email protected]

