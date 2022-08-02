Man arrested on suspicion of possessing stolen handgun, meth

A man was arrested on Friday after deputies say they found him in possession of not only methamphetamine, but a stolen handgun as well, according to law enforcement officials.

The arrest stems from deputies patrolling on the 31500 block of Castaic Road when they contacted a man who was under active probation, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“During a probation compliance search of the male and his vehicle, the deputy located a loaded firearm identified to be stolen, as well as a baggie of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia,” said Arriaga. “He was arrested for possession of narcotics with a loaded firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, among several other weapons and narcotics-related charges.”

He was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and remained in custody as of Monday afternoon.