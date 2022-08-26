Man arrested on suspicion of two counts of arson

A man was arrested on suspicion of two counts of arson on Thursday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to an email to The Signal from Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the first arson incident occurred on Aug. 10, in the heavily wooded residential area near the 2400 block of Valley Street in Newhall.

The second occurred on Aug. 24 in the same area, she said.

A witness was able to photograph the man in the vicinity when the fire first started at the Aug. 10 incident., according to Arriaga

On Aug. 25, the station’s Special Assignment Team located the man on the 24200 block of Valley Street and notified station detectives, according to Arriaga.

“Station detectives immediately responded to the location and began questioning the suspect,” wrote Arriaga. “During the investigation, it was determined that the suspect was responsible for lighting both fires.”

The man was arrested and transported to the SCV station jail to be booked on suspicion of felony arson.

As of Friday he was being held in lieu of $75,000 bail.