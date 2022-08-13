Mulch fire in Canyon Country

High heat in Canyon Country sparked a small mulch fire Friday afternoon, according to Fire Department personnel.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a small vegetation fire on Soledad Canyon Road and Langside Avenue in Canyon Country at approximately 6 p.m., according to Supervisor Bernard Peters.

The fire was a two FIT-foot mulch fire, and one engine would be enough to handle the incident, he added.

There were no reports of injury or damage to nearby structures due to the incident.