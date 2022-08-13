Multiple teens arrested on suspected vandalism, trespassing

Multiple teens were arrested this week in connection to thousands of dollars in vandalism at a city maintenance yard, according to law enforcement officials.

The arrest stems from Career Offender — Burglary, Robbery, Assault, or COBRA, detectives investigating multiple reports of incidents that occurred over the month of July involving numerous teens.

The teenagers are believed to have broken into a city of Santa Clarita maintenance yard and “caused damage to several ciity maintenance vehicles and other property amounting to approximately $5,000 in damages at Central Park,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “With thorough investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspects, leading to the arrests of nine juveniles ranging from ages 15-17.”

They were arranged to be brought into the SCV Sheriff’s Station where they were booked for various charges of felony vandalism and trespassing, according to Arriaga.

“One juvenile was also charged for taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent,” Arriaga said. “They were subsequently released on citation to a guardian.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 661-260-4000. Anonymous tips can be submitted via www.LACrimeStoppers.org.