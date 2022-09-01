New sheriff’s station, community center awarded LEED certification

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and Canyon Country Community Center have been awarded LEED Silver certification.

LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design), developed by the U.S. Green Building Council, is the most widely used green building rating system in the world and an international symbol of excellence.

The new SCV Sheriff’s Station is a 46,000-square-foot facility on Golden Valley Road that opened in 2021. When it was being built, more than 75% of construction waste was recycled or diverted to keep as much material out of the landfill as possible.

Both the Sheriff’s Station facility and maintenance building use light-colored roofing materials to reflect light and keep the roof cooler. Natural light is used throughout the building, and indoor and outdoor lighting fixtures operate on sensors to reduce energy requirements.

Bio-filtration basins are integrated into the parking lot to provide first-flush treatment of water onsite before entering the storm drain system.

The Canyon Country Community Center is a 25,000-square-foot facility at the corner of Soledad Canyon Road and Sierra Highway. The Community Center features a gymnasium, classroom space, a demonstration kitchen, multipurpose room, an outdoor event area, a playground and numerous other amenities.

During construction, a massive stormwater infiltration system was installed underneath the Mercado and north parking lots. This system captures and treats polluted stormwater from Sierra Highway before it reaches the Santa Clara River. It also recharges the groundwater supply by capturing 8 acre-feet of water for every 1-inch rain event and slowly releasing it into the groundwater system.

In early 2022, the city of Santa Clarita received over 9 inches of rainfall, which resulted in an estimated 14 million gallons of stormwater captured by this system – enough for 130,000 residents’ daily use.

The two projects achieved LEED Silver certification by implementing practical and measurable strategies and solutions in areas that include sustainable site development, water savings, energy efficiency, materials selection and indoor environmental quality.

According to the USGBC, certification is proof that a building is going above and beyond to ensure the space is constructed and operated to the highest level of sustainability.

For more information on the SCV Sheriff’s Station and Canyon Country Community Center projects, contact the city of Santa Clarita at 661-259-2489.