Newhall man arrested on suspicion of battery, assault with box cutter

A 38-year-old Newhall man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of felony assault and battery in connection to a July incident, according to Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials.

According to an email from Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a call at about 3:30 p.m. on July 15 regarding a domestic violence incident at an address on the 27300 block of Fahren Court in Canyon Country, and learned that a verbal argument between the victim and her boyfriend became physical.

“During the altercation,” Arriaga’s email read, “the victim saw the suspect had a box cutter knife in hand. A second male inside the home, later identified as a second victim, attempted to separate the suspect from the victim. However, while doing so, (he) was cut on his torso with the box cutter. The suspect then fled the location via his vehicle, out of view.”

Arriaga added that the suspect remained outstanding at the time the initial report was taken.

At around noon on Tuesday, Arriaga told The Signal, the suspect came into the SCV Sheriff’s Station to finally give his side of the story to detectives. Arriaga said the suspect was eventually arrested at about 12:45 p.m. on suspicion of “assault with a deadly weapon and battery on a spouse.”

The suspect was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and was still in custody as of Wednesday morning. His bail was set at $50,000.