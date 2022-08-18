Nonstop to Nowhere: Faster Pussycat at The Canyon

News release

Faster Pussycat rose from the depths of the mid-‘80s Hollywood rock scene, taking the Sunset Strip by storm with a sound that wasn’t glam and wasn’t punk, but blistered somewhere in between.

The band Is bringing that sound to The Canyon Santa Clarita on Saturday, Aug. 27.

With an attitude and swagger all its own, the band’s self-titled debut featured the instant classics “Babylon,” “Bathroom Wall,” “Cathouse” and “Don’t Change That Song,” and its follow-up “Wake Me When It’s Over” climbed even higher with the radio hit “House Of Pain,” “Poison Ivy” and “Where There’s A Whip There’s A Way.”

Despite their successes, Faster Pussycat defied the mainstream mold and always followed front man Taime Downe’s underground sensibilities. The gold and platinum records are nice, but Taime considers his greatest accomplishment to be longevity: “The only number that really matters to me is the number 35. Three and half decades later, Faster Pussycat are still rocking, and it feels as fresh as it did in 1986.”

Look no further than their 2021 releases “Nola” and the Johnny Thunders cover “Pirate Love” – Faster Pussycat are as virile and tenacious as ever, and won’t have it any other way.

Doors open at 6 p.m., headliner at 8 p.m. Opening set by Voodu & The Tennessee Werewolves. Tickets ($36 plus fees) are available online through AXS, over the phone at 888-645-5006, and in person at the Canyon Santa Clarita box office. For more information, visit www.wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com.