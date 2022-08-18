#QuailFire breaks out in Castaic, fire within 100 yards of animal shelter

A brush fire broke out in Castaic on Wednesday with the blaze initially burning a handful of acres and threatening structures, including the Castaic Animal Shelter, according to first responders. 

The fire was reported near the northbound side of Interstate 5 and Lake Hughes Road at approximately 5:29 p.m., according to officials with the L.A. County Fire Department.  

The fire was initially reported as being 3 to 4 acres in size and within 100 yards of the Castaic Animal Shelter, according to Supervisor Martin Rangel, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department. However, there was no news on any evacuations as of 5:40 p.m., he added.  

The fire was later estimated to have reached 5 acres by 5:55 p.m. and a command center was established at the Castaic Aquatic Center on the 31000 block of Castaic Road.   

At 6 p.m., radio scanner traffic from the scene indicated that the Quail Fire was reportedly moving northeast and away from the Animal Shelter, and the fire’s progress toward the shelter had been largely stopped.  

However, the fire was still running and smoke could be seen by responding firefighter units.  

The fire was given the moniker of #QuaiIC.  

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.  

Caleb Lunetta covers government, criminal justice, education and breaking news for The Signal. He joined in Nov. 2018 and previously worked as a supply chain engineer in Veterans Affairs hospitals. He is a graduate of Cal State University, Northridge and a proud College of the Canyons Model United Nations alumnus. Have a story tip? Message him on Twitter (@lunettcaleb) or at [email protected]

