Rams out to replicate that glory run of 2021

Google Images Creative Commons Licences

As we race through summer, football fans are beginning to get excited with the new National Football League season drawing ever closer. The 103rd campaign of the world-famous NFL begins on Thursday, 8th September, as the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams aim to bring the curtain up in style.

An action-packed weekend of round one fixtures follows with teams battling to get off to a winning start. A win on matchday one could be just the tonic a team needs to build momentum and go on a run to the playoffs. But which teams will enjoy success this season, and which should you keep an eye on throughout the regular season? A strong case could be made for four or five teams winning the Super Bowl and even more bagging a spot in the playoffs that begin in January.

The leading sports betting websites offers the chance to make their predictions on the coming season and place bets. Football followers can place a wager on several outright markets, including winning the Super Bowl, conference, making the playoffs and more. There is a market to suit every style of football fan, and if you bet smart, you will have an interest from the opening game through to the final.

Google Images Creative Commons Licences

Rams are fourth in line

The Los Angeles Rams sit amongst the pre-season favourites for Super Bowl glory, with traders working at the most respected bookies pricing them as the fourth most likely team to nail success. The Rams have been well backed, and that will come as no surprise to anyone who has followed the team over the past few seasons, including on their glory run to the Super Bowl title in 2021. Will the Rams replicate that success? You can have your say, but fans will be encouraged to see the bookies supporting their side.

With LA judged to be the fourth most likely team to win the Super Bowl, it shows just how competitive the coming season is expected to be. Traders have struggled to get their outright market the way they want it but eventually settled on the Buffalo Bills as their favourites to win the Super Bowl. That is a serious vote of confidence for the Bills, and everyone in Buffalo is excited at the opportunity to repay that faith by blazing a trail of glory to the trophy. There is no doubt Bills are good enough to work their magic, but a lot can change between pre-season and Super Bowl LVII in February.

Other teams expected to be in the running for an extended season and crack at a place in the history books are Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs. There is little between the first four in the market, but that could all change following the opening round of fixtures. That’s when fans, pundits and sportsbook traders will get a good look at the players, their fitness levels and the approach of the coaches.

Strong start needed

The season won’t be won or lost on the opening weekend, and it often takes the best teams a few games to hit their stride, but everyone with a connection to Los Angeles will want to see the Rams explode out of the traps. A strong opening month could catapult the team into the top spot in the betting, adding even more confidence to a team already high on confidence. But how will they fare against Buffalo?

The weekend’s opening match is the standout, pairing two sides who are expected to challenge in the playoffs and two eager to get off to a winning start. There is little between the pair in the pre-match betting, with the bookies happy to sit back and allow the teams to scrap it out. That’s great news for anyone preparing a bet on the game, as that indecision leaves the door open for value.

We will get a better idea of what to expect from both teams this season following that match, and bettors can get involved and make predictions at any stage of the season thanks to the in-play betting odds offered.