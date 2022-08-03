Salvation Army Santa Clarita Corps welcomes new officer in charge

News release

The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Corps welcomes its new officer in charge, Capt. Rafael Viana. Viana comes to Santa Clarita from the San Luis Obispo Corps.

“It is an honor to be welcomed to such a kind and loving community,” said Viana. “I have been overwhelmed at the amazing work the Santa Clarita Corps are doing and the difference they are able to make in the lives of those in need. My passion is working with people and giving them the resources and support they so desperately need to live their best lives. I look forward to doing that here in Santa Clarita.”

Originally from Brazil, Viana moved to Massachusetts in 2009 and from there he left to attend The Salvation Army Training School. He has served in Massachusetts, the Redondo Beach Corps, Ohio, and New Jersey, before San Luis Obispo. He is excited to be back in Southern California and closer to family in the region.

Viana is joining the Santa Clarita Corps as they head into their busy season, launching several back-to-school drives and food drives, and gearing up for the Red Kettle Campaign.

“We are thrilled to have Capt. Viana’s leadership in Santa Clarita,” said Advisory Board President Liz Seipel. “He brings the compassion and energy we need to take our services to the next level.”

The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Valley Corps offers a wide range of programs to local people in need. They help with food, clothing, essential items, homelessness, holiday assistance, addiction resources, aid in disaster recovery, and provide resources and services for seniors.

If you would like to learn more or donate, visit SCVSalvationArmy.org.